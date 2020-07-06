1  of  5
Boil advisory in effect for parts of South Euclid following weekend water main break

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Water reports a boil advisory is still in effect for parts of South Euclid.

A 42-inch water main burst Sunday morning on Dorsch Rd.

  • South Euclid-Lyndhurst water main break (Alex Stokes/WJW Photo)
  • South Euclid-Lyndhurst water main break (Alex Stokes/WJW Photo)

The repairs were expected to take several days.

This affects residents east of South Green Rd. and south of Monticello Blvd.

Residents in this area should boil their water before use or use bottled water until given the all clear.

Cleveland Water says to do the following:

  • Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.
  • Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Cleveland Water says water quality testing is underway.

