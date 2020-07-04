Boil advisory in effect for parts of Mansfield while officials repair water main

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield Water Repair has issued a boil advisory for parts of the city.
According to officials, a boil advisory is in effect for the following areas while crews repair a water main:
- Garfield Road from Hanna Road to Warren Road
- Warren Road from Bowman Street to Gadfield Road
Citizens are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for a full 3 minutes prior to consumption.
This is a precautionary measure to be taken until samples can be tested to confirm water purity. City officials will issue a notice at the completion of the test.
Mansfield Water Repair has not indicated how long the boil advisory will remain in effect.
Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the Water Repair Department during normal business hours (Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) at 419-755-9806.
