BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Water issued a boil advisory for all residents in the Brunswick area after they say the water could contain “disease-causing organisms.”

Following two water main breaks, the utility company sent out a warning to all of its affected customers south of Drake Road in Brunswick. Cleveland Water also clarified the boil advisory applies to some in Strongsville and North Royalton.

Find a map of the affected area right here.

The company said they are working to fix the water supply but do not anticipate lifting the advisory until Wednesday and possibly as late as Thursday morning.

Those in the affected area are either asked to boil their tap water before drinking or use bottled water.

“Cleveland Water has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated,” the company said in a statement. “The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.”

Anyone who may be experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or stomach aches should seek medical attention.

Those with questions can contact the company at 216-664-3060 or head to clevelandwater.com.