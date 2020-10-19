Boil advisory for Cleveland suburbs lifted after weekend water main break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A boil advisory issued for several Cleveland communities was lifted Monday morning.

The advisory was issued Saturday for Cleveland Water customers in Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, and Gates Mill following a water main break.

Cleveland Water reports water samples taken Sunday showed the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

Some customers might see discoloration for the next few days, as Cleveland Water flushes the system.

People may also say air coming out of the faucet, or cloudy and milky water.

Cleveland Water says it is normal.

The water main break is still being repaired.

If you have questions, call the Cleveland Water Quality Line at 216-664-2639.