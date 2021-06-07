‘Bogus calls’: Parma police warn of phone scammers claiming to be from Amazon

**Related Video Above: Ohio man shares story with harrowing scam call.**

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Nope, that’s not Amazon on the phone.

The Parma police are warning residents about scammers calling and claiming to be from the tech giant, saying people need to pay outstanding balances on their Amazon accounts.

“These are bogus calls,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The calls are reportedly coming in on caller IDs as either toll free numbers or local numbers. And police remind residents that if they do pick up the call to never give out personal information.

The scammers are reportedly often targeting the elderly.