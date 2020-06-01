Bodycam footage: Cleveland police officer nearly gets hit by car while responding to highway accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Last month, a Cleveland police officer was responding to a car accident on the side of a highway, when he was nearly hit by an out-of-control vehicle.

FOX 8 News has now obtained body camera footage from the May 15 incident (seen above), which shows the officer having to dive out of the way while standing on the side of I-71 between W. 130th and W. 150th. The vehicle then struck the officer’s cruiser.

As seen at about the 6:30 mark on the video, the officer was walking back to his vehicle when a car comes out of nowhere, causing him to jump into the nearby grass.

The out-of-control vehicle reportedly veered across five lanes of traffic before hitting the police car.

The police officer was not hurt, but two people from the accidents were hospitalized from their injuries.

Watch Ohio Department of Transportation video of the incident right here.