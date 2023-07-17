SOUTH BASS ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard says they have recovered the body of a 21-year-old that fell overboard last week in Lake Erie near Bass Island.

According to a tweet from U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the victim’s identity has been confirmed and the case is now closed.

In an earlier tweet, officials said, the 21-year-old became separated from a 27-foot boat by wind and current around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews called off the search after nearly 24 hours of search efforts.

No further details have been made available.