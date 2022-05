VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for answers after a body was found in Lake Erie Thursday afternoon.

According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the body was recovered by Huron firefighters around 2 p.m., near Vermilion.

The body was initially seen by a boater.

The body was been turned over to the Erie County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death and to make a position identification.