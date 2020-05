CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a body that was pulled from the Cuyahoga River Sunday.

The M.E.’s office says the deceased is William Page, 82, of Cleveland.

His body was found near the 1800 block of Columbus Rd in the Cuyahoga River around 7 p.m.

The cause of death has not been determined.

