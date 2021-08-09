Body of teen swimmer found at Headlands Beach

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Officials say the body of a missing 16-year-old boy was found yesterday evening at Headlands Beach State Park.

Around 8 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was told that a boater had located the body of a deceased male who had surfaced near the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The United States Coast Guard responded and secured the body which was later confirmed to be the missing 16-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was swimming with friends at the beach on Friday afternoon when he went underwater near the break wall.

The sheriff issued a warning to swimmers about the unpredictable waters of Lake Erie, which said in part:

“Currents and riptides often cannot be seen or detected easily, especially near and around the break wall. Extreme safety should be exercised when swimming in the waters of Lake Erie. Personal flotation devices can and do save lives.”