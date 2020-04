AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police detectives are investigating a homicide.

Police were called out to the 100 block of Division St. Sunday around 7:15 p.m. for a body behind a home.

Officers found a man who had been shot to death.

The victim has not been identified.

Police do not have suspect information.

The Summit County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (330)375-2490.