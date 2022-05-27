Anastasia Hamilton (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police have released more information about a missing woman whose body was found in an abandoned home this week in Cleveland.

Anastasia Hamilton was last seen in the Tower City parking garage on May 21. According to police, Hamilton was reported missing two days later May 23. The following day, Crime Stoppers released a photo of the missing 25-year-old with an unidentified man that was taken in the parking garage.

(Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Her body was found in an abandoned home in the 3600 block of E. 54th St. on May 25.

Police say she was on a couch and had lacerations and abrasions to her head, body, arms and legs. According to police, Hamilton was found by “witnesses” who contacted law enforcement. Members of the homicide unit responded. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.