Body of missing toddler found after mother’s murder

WHEELING, Illinois (WJW) – Police say they have found the body of a 1-year-old believed to be Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs.

The child’s mother was found strangled in her apartment in Wheeling, Illinois on Tuesday.

Police found the body of Ja’nya Murphy, 21, while investigating a missing person’s report.

Murphy was last seen alive Monday afternoon.

A person of interest in Murphy’s death is being interviewed by police in Missouri.

Police have not identified the man or if said if he is believed to be suspected in the child’s death.

The body of the 1-year-old was found in a retention pond in Hammond, Indiana, about an hour from the apartment.

Police say the person of interest had a relationship with Murphy.