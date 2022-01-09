Body of missing skier, Saint Ignatius graduate found

*Watch a past report in the above video *



PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (WJW) — Search and rescue teams found the body of a skier who went missing on Christmas Day.

43-year-old Rory Angelotta, a Saint Ignatius graduate, was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Christmas after failing to meet up with friends for dinner following a ski run at the Northstar Ski Resort in California.

On Saturday just before 11 a.m., volunteers with two search and rescue teams discovered his body in an area north of the resort, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A rescue canine from the California Rescue Dog Association helped in the search efforts.

After six days of an extensive search in extreme conditions, efforts were suspended on December 30, after there was no evidence of Angelotta’s location.

The team believed he had gotten lost during the whiteout conditions that day and it’s possible he was attempting to find a neighborhood nearby when he succumbed to the elements.

There was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity.

Officials say the area he was found in was a considerable distance from the resort, so it was not included in the original emergency search efforts.

Angelotta’s family said this to the community: “The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”