Body of missing man washes ashore in Lake County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The body of a missing man was discovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Perry Township on Wednesday.

The investigation started when the Lake Metroparks Rangers were notified of a vehicle in the Lake Erie Bluffs parking lot overnight, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. It was linked to a 20-year-old Massillon man reported missing on Tuesday.

The Lake County UAS Drone Team was brought in to check the shoreline. At about the same time, a landscaper called 911 to report a body washed ashore near Clark Road.

The body is that of the missing man, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5521.