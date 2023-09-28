CLEVELAND (WJW) — The body of a missing Copley man was found in a Cleveland parking garage Wednesday, according to police.

Third District officers were called to the first floor of the 1375 E. 9th Street parking garage at around 8:45 a.m. for a person who appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived, a man was found unresponsive in his vehicle.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced him dead.

Preliminary information indicates the man, Anthony Salem, 38, had been reported missing from Copley.

The incident is still under investigation.