CLEVELAND (WJW) — The body of a missing Cleveland man was found buried in a field over the weekend.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of Anthony Mays, 31, who was last seen on October 16, found buried in a lot in the 1600 block of East 85th Street on Sunday.

Investigators discovered an area where dirt appeared to be freshly disturbed, according to Cleveland police. That’s when Members of the Crime Scene Unit responded and the ground was excavated.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Officials have not yet identified a suspect.

The matter remains under investigation.