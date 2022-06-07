TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators say the body of a missing 25-year-old boater was found in the Tuscarawas River Tuesday morning.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, the county 911 center received a called just after 9 a.m. from the Arrowhead Joint Fire District, stating that they found the body floating on the Gnadenhutten side of the St. Clairsville Street Bridge.

The body matched the description of Keith Schlabach, who was reported missing Saturday morning. Response crews at the scene removed the body from the water.

According to investigators, the boat capsized near Fillman’s Bottom Road and was found nearby.

The body was turned over to the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office offered their condolences to Schlabach’s family.