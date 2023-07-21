BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators confirmed that the body of a missing Bedford woman was found in the Slavic Village area of Cleveland on Friday.

The body was positively identified as Breneisha Lightfoot, who was reported missing on Tuesday after family members said they couldn’t reach her.

While conducting a welfare check at her apartment, investigators said evidence showed that someone was seriously injured there. Her phone was also found in a yard in Cleveland.

Lightfoot’s boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, was arrested Friday morning. He was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Charges are forthcoming in the case, which remains under investigation at this time.