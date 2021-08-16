Body of missing 9-year-old Ohio girl found in pond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 9-year-old girl has died after being found in a pond in southeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

The call for a medical emergency was issued at approximately 4:42 p.m. to the 3900 block of Bogdon Drive.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, police were at the scene after a missing child with developmental disabilities was reported at approximately 4 p.m.

Police officers at the scene said they responded to a call for a child in the water.

“One of the neighbors saw something floating in the water and flagged our officers down, who were in the area anyway and we went in the water and pulled her out and tried to resuscitate her,” said Cmd. Dave Hughes with the Columbus Police Department.

They were able to pull the girl from the pond and performed CPR until medics responded.

“That’s the oath we took and we’re all human and we want to do the best job we can to save lives,” Hughes said. “That’s our number one priority and these officers did exactly what they were trained to do, what they could do and unfortunately, at this point, they did the best they could at the time.”

Hughes, the wellness bureau commander for CPD, said officers will receive assistance to deal with the mental fallout from finding a child in this condition. CPD will also be offering support to the girl’s family, Hughes added.

“A lot of us are parents and we have children that same age and so this is going to be very difficult for these officers to go through and deal with,” Hughes said.