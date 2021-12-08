Body of Mansfield man found miles from crash scene

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Virginia (WJW) – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a Mansfield man Tuesday.

According to a press release, a trooper on patrol found an abandoned car on I-85 north around 6:30 a.m.

The car had front-end damage, but a driver could not be found.

Around 2 hours later, a pedestrian was found lying in the road a few miles away.

The man, identified as Shameek Kyree Price, 27, of Mansfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers determined that the man was the driver of the abandoned vehicle.

According to police, investigators say the victim contacted his mother before he died, saying he had been hit by a tractor-trailer while driving on I-85.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the crash.

They’re asking for information at (757)424-6900.