Body of fifth Amish child found days after buggy accident in Kentucky

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say search crews have recovered the body of the last of five Amish children who died when their buggy was swept away in a swollen Kentucky creek.

Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned Wednesday in Bath County in eastern Kentucky. The adult made it to the stream bank and called for help.

Four children were found dead Wednesday. Kentucky State Police said the fifth child’s body was found Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said search crews were safe. He asked people to pray for the family.

