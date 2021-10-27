Body found wrapped in plastic identified as Tuscarawas County woman

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Tuscarawas County sheriff says the coroner’s office has identified the woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic on White Bridge Rd.

Amber Sherrell, 38, lived in the area, according to the sheriff.

She was identified through fingerprints, according to the sheriff.

Her body was found around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The person who spotted the body called in the discovery on their way to work.

Sherell’s cause of death has not been released.

The sheriff’s office is looking to put together a timeline of people who saw or spoke to Amber.

If you have any information, call (330)339-2000.