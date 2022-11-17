PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to a domestic incident at the home.

According to Parma police, officers arrested one man, who has not been identified.

A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.

According to Parma police, after the incident, a family member went to the home to remove guns from the house. It was during that time, police say, that a body was found wrapped in plastic in the basement.

Police responded back to the home around 12:45 p.m.

The body has been taken to the coroner’s office and has not been identified.

No word on charges as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Stay with FOX 8 for new developments.