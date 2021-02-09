Body found under burning mattress in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a body found under a burning mattress.

Officers responded to Train Ave. and W. 41st St. just before midnight Tuesday.

According to early reports, the Cleveland Fire Department was the first to respond to reports of a burning vehicle.





They found a mattress burning on the side of the road.

The body was found under the mattress.

An arson investigator was also called to the scene.

The victim has not been identified, but police say the victim is a male.

If you can help, contact detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.