Body found under bridge in Ashtabula County investigated as homicide

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, Sheriff William Niemi confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

A female’s body was found under a bridge off of Plank Road in Windsor Township Monday at about 6 p.m., the sheriff said.

“The investigation is just beginning so we do not have a lot of details at this point,” Niemi said.

The sheriff and several deputies were on scene, and are searching for a suspect.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.