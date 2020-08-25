Body found next to bullet-riddled car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a body was found next to a car in the road Tuesday.
Police responded to the 2100 block of W. 106th St. just south of Madison Ave. around 2:30 a.m.
Officers closed streets in the area while processing the car for evidence.
FOX 8 crews on the scene say there are bullet holes in the windshield and more than a dozen evidence markers between the car and the road.
The victim has not been identified.
