Body found next to bullet-riddled car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a body was found next to a car in the road Tuesday.

Police responded to the 2100 block of W. 106th St. just south of Madison Ave. around 2:30 a.m.









2100 block of W. 106th St., Cleveland

Officers closed streets in the area while processing the car for evidence.

FOX 8 crews on the scene say there are bullet holes in the windshield and more than a dozen evidence markers between the car and the road.

The victim has not been identified.

