Body found near Northwood School Campus in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a body that was found early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers and LifeCare responded to 612 Hilliard Rd. around 6:45 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground.

Police say the person was deceased.

It is unrelated to the homicide investigation underway at Gulf Rd. where a man was found shot to death in a car.

The Hilliard location is close to the Northwood School Campus, prompting the district to alert parents to the situation that classes would be in session and that there was no safety issue regarding the schools.