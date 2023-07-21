[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, July 21, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified person found in the yard of an abandoned home on Thursday.

Cleveland police responded at about 4 p.m. to the home in the 3700 block of East 129th Street, according to a news release.

The person’s identity and cause of death are still unknown.

The body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.