CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emergency personnel were at Euclid Beach Park Saturday evening working to recover a body found in Lake Erie.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Department, along with the city’s fire department, arrived on scene after a person was spotted off of Euclid Beach, the Metroparks police confirmed to FOX 8.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office will be working to identify the individual and an investigation into the incident is underway.

