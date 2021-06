CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a death.

Officers, Cleveland firefighters, and EMS were all called to the scene of a body found in a home in the 3500 block of E 50th St.

The body was found late Tuesday night.

The home has been vacant for some time, according to neighbors.

It’s not clear how the body was found or if the death is suspicious.

Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will likely release more information later Wednesday.