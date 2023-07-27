[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, July 27, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the water at Portage Lakes, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman’s body was discovered by a passerby just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the office. The woman’s body was found floating in the water across from a home in the 900 block of Portage Lakes Drive.

That’s in Portage Lakes’ North Reservoir, near Myers Island.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

