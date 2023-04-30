CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police reported a body was found in the water at a Lake Erie marina early Saturday.

The body was discovered in the Cleveland Metroparks‘ East 55th Street Marina at 5555 North Marginal Road, according to a Sunday news release.

It was reported to Cleveland police just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

The person’s identity has not been revealed.

Cleveland Metroparks police were expected to handle the investigation.

FOX 8 has reached out to authorities for more details.