Body found in Lake Erie near Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The U.S. Coast Guard Fairport and Willowick Fire and Police received reports Wednesday morning about a body floating on Lake Erie.

Crews from both teams went out, along with the Eastlake Fire and Rescue Team.

Apparently, a swimmer was in the water and made the discovery.

Access to the body was difficult due to lake access and strong waves, police say.

The body was pulled from the lake just after 8 a.m. and turned over to the coroner.

No identification has been made at this time.

Recovery teams were unhurt.