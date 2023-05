CLEVELAND (WJW) — The person found dead in Lake Erie Friday has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Investigators found the body of 40-year-old Michael Powidel around 3:15 p.m. near the boat ramp at Edgewater Park along Whiskey Island Drive.

Solon police had been searching for the man since May 2.

A cause of death has not been released yet but an investigation is ongoing.

A Metroparks spokesperson said Cleveland police are in charge of the investigation.