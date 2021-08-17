Body found in Lake Erie identified as Rocky River man

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a body found floating on the Lakewood Park shoreline.

Tuesday, the medical examiner said the body found on Saturday was Nathaniel C. Henderson, 45, of Rocky River.

He was identified through his fingerprints, according to a press release from Lakewood police.

“Family members have been notified of his passing, and the Lakewood Police Department sends their condolences to Mr. Henderson’s family,” Lakewood police wrote.

The circumstances surrounding Henderson’s death remain under investigation.

Lakewood police say foul play is not suspected.