CLEVELAND, (WJW) — A body found in Lake Erie two months ago has been identified as a man who went missing after being released from jail in 2020.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the body is that of 40-year-old Jose Irizarry.

His body was found in March in Lake Erie near the historic Cleveland Coast Guard Station.

According to previous information released by police, family members said Irizarry was released from jail in November of 2020 and never made it home. They said the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office last located the signal to his ankle monitor in the Whiskey Island area.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Fire Dive Team searched the waters in that area at the time he went missing.

When he was missing and his whereabouts were unknown, the case was feature on FOX 8’s Missing segment with Amanda Berry.