Body found in grocery store air duct identified as Cleveland man

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in the air ducts at a Save A Lot store Wednesday.

The victim is 54-year-old Daniel Collins. 

Officers responded to the store in the 14300 block of  Kinsman Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they learned the manager had reported a foul odor and had an exterminator check the premises.

Collins’ body was found in the air ducts of the building.

The cause of death has not been determined. 

