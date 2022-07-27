ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police are investigating after a body was found in Black River Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Black River, near the East Bridge Street bridge, just after 6:30 a.m. When they got there, officers found the body of a man in the river.

The fire department’s water rescue team recovered the body. The victim was identified as a 29-year-old man from Detroit, but his name hasn’t been released at this time.

Detectives and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office are investigating.