Body found in East Cleveland field identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The body found in an East Cleveland park on Monday has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Kalyn K. Moore of East Cleveland.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the area of Terrace and Hastings Park after someone walking their dog in the park said they saw a body, according to a statement from the department.

East Cleveland police report suspect it’s a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the East Cleveland Police Department (216) 451-1234.