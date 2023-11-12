CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – A body was found and reported to police in Conneaut Creek Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Conneaut Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Woodworth Road boat ramp after a possible body was reported near the water just before 10:20 a.m.

At the scene, police found a human body near the boat ramp, according to the release.

The Conneaut Fire Department also responded to the scene along with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.

The body was removed from the water and taken from the scene, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been provided at this time.