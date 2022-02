CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after remains were found in a sewer on Wednesday.

An employee for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District made the discovery while working inside the sewer on Euclid Avenue near Ivanhoe Road shortly before noon.

Cleveland police said the person’s age, gender and race are unknown at this time. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine identification.