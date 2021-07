CLEVELAND (WJW)– A body was found in a burning car in Cleveland Saturday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle at Train and Vega avenues before finding the body in the backseat of a Mazda 3, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

The male victim has not been identified. Police said no suspects have been identified.

The arson unit, homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.