CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines.

The incident happened just before 3 o’clock Wednesday morning at an electrical substation in the 1400 Block of East 185th Street.

At this point, it’s unclear how the body ended up there but police say it appears the man had climbed up on the side of the substation with a bolt cutter when he encountered a live power source.

First Energy is on the scene to help remove the body.