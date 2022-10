MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police responded to a report of a body found behind a church in Madison Township Monday.

According to a press release from Madison Township police, officers and the fire department found the body around 9:30 a.m. behind the Bible Baptist Church at 5819 Chapel Rd.

Police say the body of a 39-year-old man was found next to a picnic table.

They say there are no signs of foul play.

The victim has not been identified.

No further information was released.