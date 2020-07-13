Body found at lake where ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera disappeared, authorities say

VENTURA COUNTY, Ca. (WJW) — A body has been found at the lake where “Glee” actress Naya Rivera went missing July 8.

A press conference was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Authorities said Thursday they believed Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake.

Surveillance video showed Rivera and her 4-year-old son parking and entering the boat dock in the recreation area at Lake Piru 55 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. She had experience boating on the lake.

About three hours later, the man who rented them the pontoon boat found the boy alone on it wearing a life vest. The boy told investigators he and his mother had gone swimming, and he had gotten back on the boat but she hadn’t.

An adult life vest was found in the boat, along with Rivera’s identification, and her car was still in the parking lot.

Authorities later said Rivera sent a family member a photo of her son in front of a cove shortly before she disappeared that day. The search efforts had been focused to that area.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy “Glee.”

If she is declared dead, she will become the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith, one of the show’s leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

And co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

