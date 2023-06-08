[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, June 8, 2023.]

WINONA, Minn. (NewsNation) — A body was discovered by a Fillmore County, Minnesota, deputy Wednesday just north of Mabel, Minnesota, in connection to the Madeline Kingsbury investigation, according to a press release by the Winona Police Department.

The department has not yet identified if the human remains are those of Kingsbury, but law enforcement announced they have arrested 29-year-old Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury’s children, on probable cause in connection to the 26-year-old’s disappearance.

But according to the Winona County Detention Center custody report, Fravel is currently being held on a charge of second-degree murder with intent not premeditated. It is unclear if this charge is in connection to Kingsbury’s investigation.

Adam Fravel, 29. (Courtesy: Winona County Detention Center)

According to the press release, the body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Kingsbury investigation.

Police said they are working diligently to positively identify the remains, and have asked that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time.

“We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available,” the press release said.

The police department will hold a press conference on Thursday when more information is available.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31 when she and the father of her children dropped off their kids at day care, which the day care said wasn’t unusual.

She didn’t show up for work, and she didn’t return at the end of the day to pick up her children.

“Madeline was just a hard-at-work mom … she took care of her two babies. She had started graduate school in January,” Kingbury’s mother, Krista Naber, said in an interview with NewsNation. “Things were finally looking up for her.”

Over the course of several months, thousands of searchers have converged in the area around Winona. Volunteers on foot, on horseback, K-9 teams and submersible drones all searched for any sign of the 26-year-old.

“We believe Maddi’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Department Chief Tom Williams.

Police said Kingsbury and Fravel arrived back at Kingsbury’s home around 8:15 a.m. Around that time, Kingsbury responded “LOL” in a text string to her sister.

Then, around 10 a.m., Fravel said he took Kingsbury’s Chrysler Town & County minivan to run errands. Fravel claims that was the last time he saw Kingsbury. He said he returned around 1:30 p.m., and she was gone.

“Inside the residence, investigators located Maddi’s phone, the jacket she had been wearing earlier in the morning, along with her wallet and ID,” Williams said.

Police said a van matching Kingsbury’s was seen driving west and then south through Winona and Fillmore counties in the direction of Mabel, which is listed on Facebook as Adam’s hometown, and then back north again later.

The van was last seen being driven down a county road.

Fravel previously released a public statement, denying allegations that he was involved in Kingsbury’s disappearance. He also said he’s cooperated with authorities, including multiple interviews.

“I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything,” Fravel said.

Police said numerous search warrants have been served, and police have processed the van to collect forensic evidence, but they remain tight-lipped about anything they’ve found.