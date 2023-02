LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An Erie Cliff Drive resident reported finding a person dead in Lake Erie, Lakewood police said Monday.

The resident’s property is right next to a cliff over the lake, according to Lakewood police Capt. Gary Stone.

The resident was initially reporting a break-in of their storage shed, but then saw the body in the water.

“We are currently investigating and not sure if the two are related,” Stone wrote in an email.

