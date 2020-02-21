Body camera video shows suspected drunk driver slam into police cruisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland police body camera video shows the moments a suspected drunk driver slammed into two police cruisers downtown.

On Jan. 31, callers to 911 reported a black Nissan Maxima driving erratically on Superior Avenue on the city’s east side. Then officers spotted the car stopped in the street on Payne Avenue at East 13th Street around 4 a.m.

The body camera video shows officers approaching the car and finding the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Officers opened the car door, noticing vomit on the ground, and the driver came to.

The video shows the driver then putting the car into drive, ignoring officers’ orders to stop, then plowing into two cruisers before driving away.

Several officers tried to pursue the vehicle, but it got away and was last seen heading east on Interstate 90. The Ohio license plate number was HYY-9991, according to investigators.

One officer was treated for minor injuries.

“He could've caused death, not only to our officers, but the citizens he put at risk by fleeing down city streets right after that with complete and total disregard for anybody else's safety,” said Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The driver remains on the loose and will face felony charges when caught, according to Ciaccia.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5318.