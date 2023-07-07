HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Police body camera video takes you inside the investigation of the murder of an assistant Cleveland State University Professor.

The body camera video shows officers arriving at the West Streetsboro Street home of Todd Morgan on April 19. Police went to the home after being asked by a woman to check on him.

The woman told police Morgan failed to pick up his daughter at school. Morgan was the father of two.

Morgan’s vehicle was in the driveway when one officer went to the front door and another looked inside the front window.

“He’s down,” one officer said. “I see someone down.”

The officer then got on his radio and requested EMS units be dispatched to the home. Reports released to the I-Team, following a public records request, states that officers found that Morgan had been shot. Several shell casings were found inside the home.

“I began to take photos of the scene,” an officer stated in his report. “I observed what appeared to be a bloody shoe print on the back deck, just outside of the open back door.”

The report also states that people living nearby told police they heard four or five gunshots around 7:20 a.m. that same day and that they saw a light-colored vehicle parked in Morgan’s driveway.

Another witness said after hearing, “the booms,” he saw someone from the house to the car in the driveway, retrieve a box or package and then carry it into the house, the report states.

A few minutes later the person, who had long dark hair, left, witnesses told police.

About five weeks after Morgan was killed, police arrested Terreionna Paschal of Cleveland on several charges including aggravated murder. Hudson police didn’t say if the suspect knew the victim or exactly what evidence led police to Paschal.

Paschal was arrested on May 27 at an apartment in Akron.

Reports do state a nearby doorbell camera showed the vehicle in the driveway.

Paschal has entered not guilty pleas and is being held in the Summit County jail on a $2 million bond. She is due back in court next month.